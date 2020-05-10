Another fire reported in Bon Secour on County Road 49, officials on scene

Baldwin County

UPDATE (2:54 p.m.) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department is standing by to assist in fighting the fire.

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — There are reports of a second fire in Bon Secour on County Road 49 Sunday.

A fire official says once authorities made it onto the scene, all mutual aid departments were requested to help respond with tankers and ATVs.

Saturday, the Alabama Forestry Commission and seven other fire departments battled a large wildfire and it was successfully extinguished.

This is a developing story.

