Another day, another kilo of cocaine found on Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Another day, another kilo of cocaine found on a Baldwin County beach. Wrapped tightly in plastic and with the now-familiar markings, the 36th kilo of cocaine found Friday morning in Fort Morgan. The cocaine has been washing up all week on the beaches from Gulf Shores to Fort Morgan.

“They are spread out over miles and miles, different markings,” says Gulf Shores police Lt. Jason Woodruff.

All of the drugs have been turned over to federal investigators to determine where it came from and how it got here. The Caribbean maybe a good starting place. Earlier this month U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a 25-foot boat near Puerto Rico and recovered 24 bales of cocaine from the water. The 618 kilos they confiscated have similar markings as the ones washing up on Alabama beaches including a photo of Pablo Escobar which even seasoned law enforcement officers say is unusual. “I’ve seen it with the letters and numbers but not the photo.”

It started Monday evening, 31 kilos were found on West Beach in Gulf Shores. Wednesday, similar packages started showing up along the Fort Morgan peninsula. The final kilo found at the point of Fort Morgan.

Federal investigators are not willing to make the jump that the drugs washing up in Alabama are connected to the ones near Puerto Rico. It’s still too early in the investigation to know where the drugs are coming from.