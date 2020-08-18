Another Catholic priest in Archdiocese of Mobile tests positive for COVID-19

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Mobile has tested positive for COVID-19. This, according to a Facebook post and video on the Catholic Week page.

Father Jim Morrison, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Robertsdale, says he lost his sense of smell and decided to get tested this week. He tested positive and will now be “living like a hermit for ten days.” He does not have any other symptoms.

In a video, Fr. Morrison says the church will be thoroughly cleaned, and that masses will not be celebrated there this weekend.

Fr. Morrison is the fifth priest to announce he has tested positive for coronavirus in the Archdiocese of Mobile.

