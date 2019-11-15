Anonymous tip leads to arrest of unregistered sex offender

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Richard Jackson, 63, was arrested in Bay Minette Friday morning for living too close to day care facilities, and failing to report his new residence, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Jackson was arrested in 1993 for first degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse.

Deputies say he was released in April of last year. He is believed to have been living in Mobile until he moved to Atmore six weeks ago.

Deputies say some time between now and then, he moved to the 800 block of Brady Road in Bay Minette, a location deputies say is too close to a day care facility, per Jackson’s sex offender status.

The sheriff’s office says they received an anonymous tip that Jackson had been living there, and an appliance officer found that to be true.

Additionally, by law, a sex offender cannot live somewhere for more than three days without notifying someone.

According to the jail log, Jackson was booked around 5:30 Friday morning for adult sex offender, and adult sex offender registration violations. He does not have a bond.