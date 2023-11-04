SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday that can be very busy for nonprofits designed to help people in need. We traveled to the Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort on Saturday morning. It’s their annual boxing day for Thanksgiving. At first glance, this crowd is a flurry of hands and hand-offs. 250 volunteers assemble 1,400 boxes for Thanksgiving food distributions.

“It is amazing to see the community come together for one thing that we all love and to help each other,” said Prodisee Pantry Student Ambassador Briege Noonan.

It starts with folding boxes into shape, volunteers pluck a box from a tower–then wait in a long line, and finally, on the home stretch, they stop at different food stations to get the boxes filled fast and then hauled back into the warehouse.

“Baldwin County definitely, you know, has its wealth out here. But at the same time, we have our poverty as well. And there are families out there that need our help. And this is a great opportunity to do that,” said Beth McLatcher with Bounds Family YMCA. They had a group of volunteers in the mix. Comfortable temperatures, sunny skies, and no rain in the forecast really lent to having a larger-than-usual crowd for this annual event.

“Thanksgiving is a very busy time and we see more families at the end of the year because traditionally we want to help those families that are struggling sit down to a traditional meal,” said Deann Servos with Prodisee Pantry. They’ll be back out here in a month packing boxes for the Christmas season as well.