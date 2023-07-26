STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A water drive that started a few years ago used to help fill the space inside the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department with dozens of cases of bottled water, but this year donations are slow.

“In years past we’ve had as many as 30 cases of water in a year donated to the fire department and this year we’re going pretty low. I’d say we’ve had about 6-7 donated so far,” said Brent Pugh.

The rest of the water is purchased with their own money. “We do receive tax money, but that tax money can only be used for certain items, according to the law,” he explained.

Pugh and his wife started this particular water drive in memory of their son Daniel who was killed in a work accident in 2017 at his full-time job elsewhere. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Stapleton who enjoyed helping his community.

“In his memory every year we like to just raise awareness for the need for drinking water for local fire departments,” said Pugh.

Just last week Stapleton firefighters delivered cold water to Whitehouse Fork firefighters who were battling a blaze nearby. Each year the donations are distributed across Baldwin County and right now they’re desperate for more.

“Just fighting fire alone with all of that gear on is very hot. The risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and dehydration are very real. Having that drinking water is really important,” Pugh added.

You can leave a case of water by the department’s front door if no one is at the station. Any help is appreciated.