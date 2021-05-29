Annual Silverhill classic car show raises money to add names to local War Memorial

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The annual Silverhill classic car show was held on Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend.

The classic car show draws car enthusiasts near and far.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., cars lined up outside town hall, near the Gazebo Park and in front of United Bank at the corner of Alabama 104 and County Road 55.

Proceeds from the event this year will be used to add names to the Silverhill War Memorial.

On Monday, there will also be a program to honor veterans at the Silverhill War Memorial. It begins at 10:00 a.m.

People interested in attending are encouraged to bring a chair. Masks are optional.