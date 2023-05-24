BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Local veterans are getting ready for a south Baldwin tradition this Memorial Day weekend. This year’s ruck march takes on special significance by trying to help other vets make the transition to civilian life.

They’re asking participants in The 12 Annual Ruck March to gather at 7:30 Saturday morning at the Hangout Parking lot. They will make the journey on foot to the Flora-Bama.

This year the event is raising money for Alabama Veteran. The nonprofit helps vets who are leaving the military and returning to civilian life. It’s not always an easy transition–sometimes returning vets lack the structure and support the military provides. This event helps aid in that sense of community.

“I think it’s important for veterans to get together on this day. It should not be a sad day. It should be a day that we honor all these guys that we left behind, that we lost overseas,” said veteran and organizer Don Farris. Alisha McGhee is a veteran and gym owner who has taken a big role in being an event sponsor.

“So it’s giving people an opportunity who otherwise wouldn’t have that opportunity to be able to come together, not just in remembrance, but to reflect with some of the veterans who have served,” said McGhee. Don Farris and Alisha McGhee are the veterans who’ve picked up the ball this year and are trying to expand it–adding the charity element and also opening it up to civilians who want to be part of the fellowship.