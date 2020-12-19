Annual “Family Wreath Day” set for Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday tradition continues in Baldwin County today to honor America’s veterans with some changes due to COVID-19. Volunteers will hold the annual Family Wreath Day at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Unlike previous years, the public is not invited to attend due to the pandemic.

Members of two Cub Scout packs, US Armed Forces Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will attend. Traditionally the scouts place flags and wreaths at headstones around the cemetery. That starts at 10 Saturday morning.