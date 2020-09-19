Animal rescue group to give away supplies for people, pets in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Angie’s Dog House, an animal rescue group, will be giving away pet supplies as well as supplies for people.
The group will set up at Winn Dixie on Sunday from 12 PM-3 PM. They plan on handing out cleaning supplies, food for people and pets, flea meds for pets’ water, paper products, etc.
Anyone with people or pet needs is invited to come by.
