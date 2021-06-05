Angel statue decapitated in report of Baldwin County cemetery vandalism

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A caretaker at a small cemetery in Baldwin County says someone damaged statues that are more than 60 years old this past week. Youlanda McArthur sent us these images of damage at the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in the Whitehouse Fork area of Bay Minette. She says someone broke the head off of one angel statue, broke a wing off of another, and cracked a stone bench in two.

“The cemetery was established around 1957. They came with the cemetery and they go with the history of the cemetery. You want to hold on to something like that,” said McArthur. She says, above all, they want the angel’s head back and would accept it no questions asked if it was returned. McArthur says she believes the vandalism happened sometime between Memorial Day and Friday. The incident was reported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

