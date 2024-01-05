DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayfront Park reopened to the public on Friday now that the first part of a multi-million dollar facelift is finished.

“It’s awesome now,” Elsie Carson said after being one of the first people to enjoy a walk through the park with her grandchildren.

They along with others seeing what has been done for the first time, were impressed.

“I like the parking it is a lot better—it used to be muddy, and the parking is really nice,” Micaela Reynolds said. “I like what they did up there the brick is very nice.”

“I love it,” Tiffany Bender said. “It is more beautiful than ever, and it’s our favorite spot to come to to get some exercise, get out in nature and get out of the house.”

$3 million in added parking, sidewalks and lighting along with utility upgrades, road resurfacing and improvements to the pier took a little over a year to finish.

“It was a lot easier to get in here after all the construction was done,” Benjamin Reynolds said. “We had to park way up there and walk down, and now, it’s like easy access. There are so many nice areas to see stuff.”

But this is just the beginning. A new amphitheater is planned where the old community center once stood when Phase 2 of the project gets underway.