An aerial look at dry conditions, forestry experts hope for rain

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dry conditions have been blamed for fires across the state, and the Forestry Department says the fire risk is only going to get higher this weekend as the winds pick up.

News 5 surveyed conditions from the air, flying along with the Forestry Department.

We only came across a controlled burn in Bay Minette, that experts say was being handled properly.

The video in this article is from a fire in Choctaw County, taken by the same pilot we rode with.

Tune in to News 5 at 6 for more on what we encountered.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories