American Welding Society: "The Blacksmith Experience"

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Welding Society is having Jerry Gardner of “The Blacksmith Experience” host its February meeting.

The meeting will be an opportunity to meet some local blacksmiths and learn about their unique experience and trade.

If interested, register online via Eventbrite. Click HERE for a link to the registration page. Online registration will be open through Tuesday, February 11th. Only 75 spots are available, so please register early to ensure there is enough food for all to enjoy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

