BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The television show American Pickers is coming to Baldwin County, according to the Baldwin County Commission.

The commission posted on Twitter saying the show will be in town in December and they are looking for large, rare collections and things they have never seen before.

If you have items that may interest them at call 1-855-OLD-RUST or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com