“Amazing little town.” Film shot in Fairhope debuts Friday, city gets Hollywood shout-on on national TV

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hollywood film shot right here on the Gulf Coast premieres this Friday, and one of the stars gave Fairhope a big shout-out on national TV. Jason Segel (How I met your Mother) appeared on the Late Show talking about shooting in Fairhope and how much he liked the city.

Steven Colbert asks Segel, “you shot this in Alabama?” “Shot it in Fairhope Alabama, have you ever been there?,” Segel replies. Colbert says “I’ve been to Mobile Bay. Segel said he really like the town on the Eastern Shore while shooting there, “Fairhope is an amazing little town. It actually reminds me of the town I live in.”

Segel went on to tell a funny story about how he decided to get into better shape when he visited a Fairhope restaurant and told the waitress he was shooting a film with Dakota Johnson and the waitress replied, “how much weight do you have to lose for the part.” That’s when Segel said he took up walking.

“Our Friend” is a true story a family dealing with a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

You can watch the trailer for the film here:

“Our Friend” premieres Friday in theaters and streaming. You will be able rent it on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, or wherever you purchase digital content.