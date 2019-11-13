Alzheimer’s patient reported missing runs car into Foley building

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man with Alzheimer’s crashed a vehicle into the Peachtree Professional Center off of Highway 59 in Foley Tuesday night.

Foley police say the man with Alzheimer’s was reported missing by his family members. Police say the family called police saying he took a car he wasn’t supposed to have and reported a missing gun. The family told police the man had the gun with him.

A Foley police officer spotted the car and got behind the car with no lights, according to Foley Police. But when the man spotted the police officer, he took off through the intersection. That was when the officer turned on his lights in an attempt to stop the man. Police say that was when the man swerved off the road and crashed into the building.

Police say there are no known injuries. The building was vacant at the time. The man was talking to officers and getting medical attention on scene.

Emergency personnel are inspecting the building to make sure it is safe.