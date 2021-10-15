Alligator suspected of attacking dog in Daphne, police say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Police Department is warning residents to be careful along the waterfront after they say a dog was possibly attacked by an alligator Friday morning.

Few details of the alleged incident have been made available at this time, but officials say the dog was found floating on Mobile Bay near the shoreline. It is unclear at this time if the dog survived the alleged attack.

WKRG News 5 reported the uptick in the amount of alligators along the city’s bayfront area earlier this week after city officials announced the problem on their Facebook page. Alligators, which are common in our area, have been reported in several Eastern Shore neighborhoods in recent weeks.

Wildlife experts we spoke with blame the recent flooding and heavy rain for a lot of the issues.

Officials urge residents to keep their pets on a leash and to stay alert.