Wedding crasher alligator captured in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – An alligator that recently made its home at Izenstone Event Venue north of Spanish Fort was removed Wednesday by the game warden.

Last week WKRG News 5 first reported the alligator was spotted in the venue’s pond, which is located between the parking lot and the main building. Visitors were encouraged to park and let staff escort them through the property when the alligator was spotted. The 6-foot alligator was seen on video walking across the property and at one point the venue owners say it acted aggressively towards them.

They say the gator killed one of their ducks over the July 4th weekend, too. Izenstone hired additional staff over the last week to make sure guests stayed away from the pond during events.