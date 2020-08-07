Alleged serial peeping-tom arrested again

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) Fairhope Police arrested 32-year-old Patrick Scott Herron last night. He’s charged with aggravated criminal surveillance. All while wearing a GPS ankle monitor from the last time he was arrested for the same thing.

“An employee of one of our local businesses that was actually in the bathroom and obviously observed him doing something he wasn’t supposed to do,” says Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte.

He’s not saying what business to protect the victims’ identity. “She did see him as he exited the bathroom and some other folks saw him and followed him outside and wouldn’t let him leave until officers got on scene.”

That’s very similar to what happened last December in Foley at Tanger Outlets only that time Herron was tackled by the victim’s husband. He bonded out and was required to wear an ankle monitor which he was wearing when arrested in Fairhope. “Why if you are under those restraints do you go back to doing the same thing again?” asks Nolte.

In 2015, Herron was arrested after allegedly trying to capture images of young girls in the bathroom of a Mobile restaurant which begs the question – how is this still going on? “Our job is to arrest him and put him in court and where it goes from the court side we can’t always control,” says Nolte.

Herron was in court Friday afternoon where a judge set bond at 10 thousand dollars. If he is released on bond he would again have to wear a GPS ankle monitor but this time also would be under house arrest.

