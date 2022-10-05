BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Behind bars is a familiar place for Jourdan Solis. The 32-year-old from Daphne is back in a jail uniform and shackles. Prosecutors say for good reason.

“When he was arrested he was in possession of fentanyl and a weapon was found in that location,” said Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz.

Solis is charged with reckless manslaughter, accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 39-year-old woman in Foley.

“January 1st, she was found unresponsive. We have evidence to believe that Mr. Solis provided her with the narcotics,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

It’s the first case in Baldwin County where the alleged drug dealer is charged with the death of one of his alleged customers. According to Mack, he is not only a major supplier in Baldwin County but throughout the region.

“I would describe him as a menace to society,” said Mack. “Anybody that is going out there and pushing these types of narcotics knowing full well that fentanyl is one of the most if not the most deadliest drug we have in our country today and for a person to go out and knowingly sell that or even provide that to another individual is a total disregard of human life.”

This is not Solis’ first run-in with the law. His arrest record dates back to 2015. He was also arrested earlier this year for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, according to Heinz.

Mack believes the case against Solis is solid and hopes it sends a message to other drug dealers, especially those dealing in fentanyl.

“These people should be arrested,” said Mack. “They should be punished and I would have no problem if he spent the rest of his life in prison for doing it.”

Bond was set at a total of $105,000 on his current charges that would have to be paid in cash. At the time of his arrest, Solis was already out on bond on three trafficking charges. Prosecutors have asked that that bond be revoked.