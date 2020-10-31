All meters restored by Baldwin EMC

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Baldwin EMC all meters in Baldwin County have been restored.
Hurricane Zeta knocked out more than 30.000 co-op meters.
As of 3 PM on October 31, 2020 all meter regained power.
