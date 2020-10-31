All meters restored by Baldwin EMC

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Baldwin EMC all meters in Baldwin County have been restored.

Hurricane Zeta knocked out more than 30.000 co-op meters.

As of 3 PM on October 31, 2020 all meter regained power.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories