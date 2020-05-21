‘All about the seniors’ Robertsdale honors the Class of 2020

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Among hundreds of senior portraits, Latunga Williams is looking for just one. Her son, Curtis Sanders, “Oh look at my baby. Oh my God. Hi sweetheart.” His portrait among 302 in front of Robertsdale High School along Highway 59. “It’s special you know. A lot of people don’t make it through high school,” she says.

Ashley Campos and her mom are also looking for a portrait, “It was amazing seeing all the pictures out here.” She says her senior year will be remembered for all that they missed. “We didn’t get a prom. We didn’t get a banquet or anything to celebrate our senior year so, it was really nice seeing them out here.”

When schools shut down in mid-March, seniors didn’t know if they would ever be back on campus. Principal Joe Sharp says they will be back for a graduation ceremony. “It’s all about the seniors having their day, walking across that stadium, receiving that diploma. It’s going to be a great night.”

“You made it baby, yes you did,” says Williams as she continues to admire her son’s accomplishment. “I want to cry.”

High School graduation is one of those landmarks where one chapter ends and another begins. “Talk about persevering through all of this,” says Williams, “I’m very proud of him.”

Robertsdale will hold their graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at the football stadium. The ceremony will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

