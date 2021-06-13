ALEA: Two Foley teenagers die in Saturday evening crash

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 17-year-olds are dead after a crash in Baldwin County. ALEA says two teenagers from Foley were traveling on Baldwin County 64, near Rosinton when their vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

From ALEA:

MOBILE POST – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, June 12, has claimed the life of two Foley teens. A 17-year-old was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver and her 17-year-old passenger were fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Baldwin County 64, one mile east of Rosington. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.