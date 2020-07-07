ALEA to host public meeting on driver license office closure in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will host a public meeting Wednesday, July 8, to discuss the closure of ALEA’s Driver License Examining Office in Bay Minette and accept public feedback.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. at 300 North Hoyle Ave. in Bay Minette. Public comments may be submitted prior to the meeting by visiting www.alea.gov/contact-alea/email-us.

On Tuesday, May 12, ALEA received notice that the Bay Minette Police Department Courtroom will closed on Friday, July 31. This office space is provided at no cost to ALEA by the local government. Currently, ALEA is directing all traffic from this office to the ALEA offices in Foley and Fairhope.

