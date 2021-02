SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama troopers say a Summerdale man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin County 9 Wednesday night.

46-year-old Joseph Dean Salter was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash that occurred at 5:30 p.m. According to ALEA, the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by a 16-year-old.

No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.