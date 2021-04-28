ALEA shifting search efforts for missing motorcyclist

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The search for a missing motorcyclist continues on the Eastern Shore Wednesday. It’s been over a week since the biker crashed into the guardrail along the I-10 Bayway last Tuesday, believed to have fallen over during the accident.

Extensive search efforts on land, in the water and by air have resulted in no signs of the missing biker. Family and friends continue to search for Jeremy Hale in the area and believe he is the person involved in last week’s crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency still cannot comment on whether or not Hale is the missing biker. They tell us Wednesday morning they are still working to confirm the identity of the motorcyclist.

As of Wednesday ALEA has shifted from assisting with an active search to directed patrols along the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay, further south into Daphne.