ALEA releases more details about fatal boat accident on Mobile Bay

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More details have been released about a fatal boat accident that took the life of a Foley man last week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the single-vessel crash that happened on Mobile Bay near the Lake Forest Yacht Club in Daphne. The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Troopers say Richard Lloyd Dove, 39, of Foley was seriously injured when the vessel he was operating collided with a pylon, ejecting him and a passenger, Timothy Jack Barnas, 24, of Foley. Dove was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories