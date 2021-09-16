ALEA releases more details about fatal boat accident on Mobile Bay

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More details have been released about a fatal boat accident that took the life of a Foley man last week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the single-vessel crash that happened on Mobile Bay near the Lake Forest Yacht Club in Daphne. The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Troopers say Richard Lloyd Dove, 39, of Foley was seriously injured when the vessel he was operating collided with a pylon, ejecting him and a passenger, Timothy Jack Barnas, 24, of Foley. Dove was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 14.