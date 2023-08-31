BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Another busy weekend on the water starts Friday as Labor Day inches closer.

“This is the last major holiday of the summer for us. Be mindful on the water. You may have been out there already this year. We’re expecting a lot of thunderstorms this weekend,” said Sr. Trooper Jessie Peacock.

For the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine patrol units that means spending extra time on local waterways, including the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Peacock says before you hit the water have a plan in place.

“Let someone know where you’re going to, what launch you’re using and what time you’re going to be coming back. This will make it easier for us if you don’t return,” he said.

ALEA will also have their helicopter flying high above the coast through Monday keeping a close watch on swimmers in the Gulf of Mexico. Using this resource has already saved lives.

“Whenever they’re able to go and patrol the waterways from an aerial view every hour or so we’re able to see things that the lifeguards there in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores can’t see, sometimes that our marine patrol can’t see, Coast Guard,” said Sr. Trooper Anna Peoples.

Hot temperatures can also cause problems, even on the water. This weekend ALEA is urging everyone to stay hydrated.

“We’ve had an extremely hot summer this year. We’ve had a lot of incidents and callouts to people being dehydrated or heat exhaustion,” Peacock added.

The increased patrols begin at midnight and will last through Monday.