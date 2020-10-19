ALEA: One dead in Baldwin County crash after car goes airborne, catches fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one person is dead after a fatal crash over the weekend in Baldwin County. The crash occurred early Sunday morning on Hoyle Bryars Road. The 2010 Toyota Corolla entered a closed roadway, went airborne and struck a bridge. After crashing, the car caught fire.
No further information is available at this time. ALEA troopers continue to investigate.
