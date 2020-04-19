ALEA issues missing child alert for missing Daphne 14-year-old

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a news release from ALEA:

Alert Type: Emergency Missing Child Alert
Alert Status: Active
Date Issued: 4/19/2020

The Daphne Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Amelia Ann Wright. Amelia Ann Wright is a 14 year old white female, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing white denim shorts and a pink shirt with white tennis shoes, near her residence in Daphne, Alabama on April 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amelia Ann Wright, please contact the DPD at 251-620-0911 or call 911.

