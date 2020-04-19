ALEA issues missing child alert for missing Daphne 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to strain family budgets with lost jobs and paychecks. Officials with non-profit groups are working overtime to help meet some of those needs. The line of dozens of cars along Texas street in Mobile started at dawn. Several families lining up early outside Walk by Faith Ministries.

"I’m kind of surprised but it also lets us know we have a lot more to do a lot more to accomplish," said Pastor Dominic Grant with Walk by Faith Ministries. The congregation was gearing up for its first pandemic food distribution.