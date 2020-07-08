ALEA hopeful to reopen driver license office in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A public input meeting was held Wednesday morning in Bay Minette to discuss the upcoming closure of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s drivers license office.

“This move was necessitated by the fact that the city is selling this whole complex to the county for the sheriff to move administrative offices over here,” said Mayor Bob Wills.

In May ALEA received notice to vacate the complex at the end of July. This left only two existing drivers license offices in Baldwin County.

“It is our intent to reopen a location in the north part of Baldwin County and we’re working through those discussions now,” said Captain Jonathan Archer with ALEA.

Some residents voiced their concerns with the closure saying they’re having to drive to Evergreen for services that should be offered in Bay Minette.

Plans for a new location are in the works, but ALEA says it will take some time to secure the building and have it properly wired for operations.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make it happen and to make it to where,” said Captain Archer.

A date has not been given as to when the new facility could reopen.

