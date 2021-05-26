ALEA beefs up marine patrols for Memorial Day weekend

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Extra marine troopers have been out on Alabama’s waters all week, and this will continue through the holiday weekend.
We road along with ALEA Marine Patrol as they conducted a stop.
Below is a list of rules and safety tips.
• Be mindful of other boaters. Avoid passing too closely to boats in motion, boats at idl
and individuals in the water.
• Boaters should avoid the use of alcoholic beverages or use the designated operator
system. The sun, wind and other weather conditions already produce an effect on boaters
known as “boater fatigue,” and the consumption of alcohol only compounds and
intensifies the effect.
• When towing or pulling individuals on tubes or water skis, avoid spending
prolonged periods in small areas. Look for calm, open water where boating traffic is
light.
• Everyone should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD (life vest) when under
way, particularly at night. Operators are responsible for everyone on board and should
ensure all passengers know where PFDs are stored, how to reach them quickly and how
to use them properly.
• Children younger than age 8 are required to wear PFDs at all times (unless inside a
permanently affixed cabin enclosure). They also should wear PFDs that are the
appropriate size.
• All individuals being pulled by a vessel on water skis, tubes or other aqua-planing
devices also are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFDs.
• Operators must follow the capacity-plate requirements and never overload vessels
beyond recommended safe-carrying capacity. These restrictions will include the
weight of equipment and all individuals on board.
• Under Alabama law, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are considered to
be vessels and are subject to PFD requirements. There must be one U.S. Coast Guardapproved PFD on board for each occupant; and children younger than age 8 on board
these crafts are required to have them on at all times.
• Vessels passing head-on must keep to the right. In a narrow channel, vessels will keep
to the right of mid-channel.
• Vessels passing or approaching another vehicle must be operated in such a manner
and at such a rate of speed that will not create a hazardous wash or wake.
• Avoid boating at night unless familiar with the body of water. Then, operate at a
reduced, safe speed. Make sure all navigation lights are in proper working order and
displayed properly. Have a cell phone and flashlight on hand in case of emergency