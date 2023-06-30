BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re back out Friday, patrolling the Tensaw River and surrounding areas expecting a lot of folks on the water over the next few days.

“We have every single person in the marine patrol division out working in a patrol boat this weekend,” said Lt. Ryan Bennett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine patrol unit.

They’re making stops and looking out for boating violations, but it’s also about having a presence on waterways across the state and staying visible.

“We saw a record Memorial Day weekend earlier in the summer and all indications are that we’re going to repeat that again for this extended July 4th holiday,” Bennett explained.

So far this year there have been five boating related deaths and 47 accidents on the water in Alabama. Lt. Bennett reminds everyone to pay attention and to know your surroundings.

“It’s more difficult on the water since you’re not just trying to stay in one lane. Traffic can be coming at you from any direction really,” he said.

The extreme heat this week could also lead to problems, even on the water. That’s why Lt. Bennett urges boaters to stay hydrated and to limit direct sun exposure when possible.

“A lot of people go to the water to get some relief from it, but also there’s very little shade and a lot of sunshine. The additional heat and combination with alcoholic beverages is a bad combination,” Bennett added.

The extra patrols will continue through next week.