ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an 11.7 mile resurfacing project on Highway 98. It will cause some lane closures from just west of the Elberta city limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge in Lillian. The project is expected to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11.

James Gordon, ALDOT Public Information Specialist, said they are doing anything possible to help with the inconvenience it will cause.

“There will be an inconvenience, obviously a project of this scope, that’s going to happen, but it won’t be during rush hour traffic in the morning or afternoon,” said Gordon.

It comes with a $2.9 million price tag for much needed improvements.

“It’s a really heavily traveled road, and that’s why you probably have spots where the asphalt is older and cracking and not the way it should be,” said Gordon.

As for school traffic, ALDOT said all construction west of Breman road will be during overnight hours to alleviate congestion.

“Any daytime work that is going to be allowed is going to be east of where the schools are,” said Gordon. “East of where most of the traffic would be during rush hour morning and afternoon,” said Gordon.

ALDOT wants motorists to be patient as they work this project.

“It’s time, it’s time for it to get done, said Gordon. “The money is there, and so are the workers, so it will get accomplished.”

ALDOT said the project should be complete by early summer.