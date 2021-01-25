ALDOT planning more lanes on I-10, first stop is Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ADLOT) sent the following information to WKRG News 5 about an expected expansion project in Baldwin County for 2021.

ALDOT has the vision that eventually I-10 would be widened from MS to FL as traffic continues to increase along I-10 in the years ahead. As of now however, there is no project currently programmed for which design activity has begun. At this point, only conceptual discussions, preliminary costs and recognizing the need for it. Mainly, it comes down to the amount of funding that can be gotten for the project, and in all likelihood, it would be broken up into more fiscally-manageable sections. The entire stretch is estimated at nearly $70 million dollars. The first phase is scheduled for construction in August 2021 in Mobile County from just west of the US 90 interchange to the McDonald Road interchange. This all depends on funding allocations, but design work would have to take place first before construction. Alabama Department of Transportation (ADLOT)

WKRG News 5 is working to find out more about this project. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.