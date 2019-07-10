ALDOT, lawmakers hold closed door meeting on Bayway toll

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The president of ALDOT met with Gulf Coast lawmakers at Spanish Fort Community Center Wednesday evening to discuss the Mobile River Bridge Project, and the tolling that comes along with it.

We were not allowed inside the meeting. Neither was the public.

ALDOT Director John Cooper remained tight-lipped when we asked him what was discussed, telling us they would have more concrete information in “the near future,” but failed to define a timeline.

Meanwhile, State Representative Matt Simpson was more forthcoming about what happened during the meeting. He told News 5 it was an informational session, consisting of legislators bringing their constituents’ concerns about the toll directly to ALDOT.

ALDOT officials have repeatedly said there is no way to build the new bridge over the Mobile Bay without implementing the toll. The ballpark figure for the cost is between $3-6.

A small group stood outside of the closed door meeting holding “No Toll” signs.

“It seems to me that there’s a lot of funding available out there, without having to put it on the backs of the people who have already paid for these roads,” said Melissa Schilling.

Below you can find our full interviews with both ALDOT Director John Cooper and State Representative Matt Simpson.