ALDOT begins final Sally debris collection for State Routes and US Highways

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The first day of December begins ALDOT’s final pass for Hurricane Sally debris in certain parts of Baldwin County. Here’s a news release from ALDOT:

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) contractor CrowderGulf will begin the final pass of Hurricane Sally debris pickup for residents who live along U.S. highways and state routes in Baldwin County on Tuesday, December 1. Residents should place debris on the public right-of-way by Monday, November 30 or it may not be collected.

Public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

LARGE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

ELECTRONIC WASTE (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected, bagged debris should not be placed on the public right-of-way

Do not place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection until further notice. Debris should not be placed in the roadway shoulders. The attached flyer provides residents with a visual overview of the proper method to set debris on the right-of-way.

Baldwin County Routes:

U.S. Highway- 31, 90, 98,

State Route- 59, 104, 180, 181, 182, 225, 287