ALDOT announcing upcoming lane closures for Daphne Diverging Diamond Interchange project

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will continue work on the Diverging Diamond Interchange project at I-10/SR-181 in Daphne beginning January 2, 2020.

ALDOT says to expect lane closures throughout the remainder of this project beginning January 7.

An increase in lane closures will occur as crews continue installing a new barrier wall and rail alongside the existing infrastructure on the north and southbound sides of the I-10 overpass on SR-181 and then later begin widening and paving SR-181 from US-90 to Eastern Shore Blvd.

ALDOT says motorists can expect alternating lane closures for the next few months between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as work is performed. Motorists may consider using alternate routes to avoid potential delays during this time.

For project updates and lane closures please follow: ALDOT Southwest Region Twitter at https://twitter.com/ALDOTMobileArea