Aldi’s announces plans to open regional headquarters, distribution center in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Aldi has announced plans to open a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley. The growing grocery chain has purchased 160 acres in the city’s industrial and warehousing district, just north of I-10 and exit 44. The $100 million dollar investment is expected to bring 200 jobs to Loxley and Baldwin County. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

Aldi currently has 30 stores open across Alabama, in both Central and Northern Alabama. The chain plans to open an additional 70 stores by the end of 2022.

