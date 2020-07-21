ALDI to build Loxley distribution facility, add Spanish Fort & Foley stores

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new regional headquarters and distribution center for German-based grocery chain ALDI will be coming to Loxley in 2022.

160 acres have been purchased by the company in Loxley’s Industrial Park, north of Interstate 10.

“This is a great announcement for Loxley, for Baldwin County and for the region,” said Lee Lawson, President of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.

The chain plans to construct two stores in Baldwin County as of now. One will be in Spanish Fort, the other in Foley at the former Ryan’s Steakhouse site along Highway 59.

“It’s really a value concept with a lot of their own private labels,” added Lawson.

The new facility in Loxley will help bring more stores to our area. It’ll also add 200 jobs to the economy when the facility opens.

“We’re excited for them to get up and open here so that they can grow that following here, not only in Baldwin County, but across the Gulf Coast region,” said Lawson.

Construction will start next year on the facility. The two Baldwin County stores are expected to be built later this year.

