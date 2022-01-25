BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new building is starting to take shape south of I-10 in Baldwin County. A 564,000 square foot regional distribution facility for the grocery chain ALDI is currently under construction, expected to open later this year bringing 200 new jobs to Loxley.

“It’s a big benefit to Loxley to have all of the jobs and the residential new citizens moving to the Loxley area,” said Loxley Mayor Richard Teal.

Those jobs are already starting to appear online this month. The new distribution center will serve ALDI stores from Baton Rouge to Florida, including three new stores currently under construction in Foley, Fairhope, and in Daphne. Mayor Teal says the wait is almost over.

“It was very hard putting all of this together, but we’ve been busy for the last two and a half years trying to make these facilities reality,” he added.

When we asked ALDI’s corporate office about a much-anticipated Spanish Fort store that was planned to be built behind Walgreens near Highway 31 and Highway 181 we were told there are no current plans for a store at that location.

“At this time, we do not have any information to share about a potential ALDI store opening in Spanish Fort, Alabama,” the statement read in part.

Last year it was announced that the property in Spanish Fort was under contract and would be the location for a 4th ALDI store in Baldwin County. While that’s no longer happening, an ALDI spokesperson tells us they plan to continue investing in Baldwin County, bringing additional stores to south Alabama. Other locations in Baldwin County haven’t been announced, but the three stores under construction should open by the summer we’re told.