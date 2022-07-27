DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The wait is over for shoppers on the Eastern Shore. ALDI’s new Daphne location held its soft opening Wednesday with the grand opening scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

ALDI is a discount grocer with stores already open in Mobile, Foley and Pensacola. A new regional distribution warehouse opened in Loxley earlier this month to service ALDI stores from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. The store prides itself on offering affordable groceries to families

“The prices are amazing. We’re going to save the customers here a ton of money on their groceries. The other things that are different, or unique, are the quality of our product. So 90% of our products are exclusive brands to ALDI, but the quality is as good as or better than the name brand,” said Heather Moore.

A Fairhope store is scheduled to open later this year. Customers who arrive early to Thursday’s grand opening could receive a gift card to use while shopping at ALDI.