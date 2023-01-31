LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI has officially opened a 564,000 square foot distribution center in Loxley on Tuesday. The new regional facility will bring 200 full-time jobs to Baldwin County.

Construction of the facility took nearly two years and a half years to build and Heather Moore, Vice President of ALDI, said she is thrilled to finally have the facility open and ready for business.

“Right now, we have already created 120 jobs right here at our distribution center and we will eventually grow to 200 full time opportunities at the Loxley distribution center,” said Moore.

Loxley Mayor Richard Teal said he loves watching the city grow.

“We are the newest city in Baldwin County and because of ALDI and folks moving in and the growth, it’s really a great, great day for Loxley,” said Teal. “We have been a town for so many years and then just this May, we moved to being a city because of the growth and the expansion of ALDI and so forth,” said Teal.

During the ribbon cutting, ALDI store employees gathered together and helped pack relief boxes in support of their partners, Feeding the Gulf Coast and Feeding America.

Cindy Bloom, Director of Operations of Feeding the Gulf Coast, told News 5 that she appreciates ALDI and all they do.

“We have these disaster boxes,” said Bloom. “They’re great, they have soup in them, bowls, spoons, and everything you need when the power is out for a couple of weeks and we are going to keep these in our warehouse in case of a disaster.”

ALDI has donated groceries and other necessities for disaster relief. If you don’t live close to Baldwin County and are in need of help during a disaster, Feeding the Gulf Coast has you covered.

“Feeding the Gulf Coast actually covers 24 counties, 22 thousand square miles,” said Bloom. “We go from Panama City, Fla. all the way to southern Mississippi and as far north as Butler,” said Bloom.

ALDI opened its first Gulf Coast location in Tillman’s Corner in Mobile County in March 2022.

“ALDI is so committed to our community and committed to supporting hunger relief in their grocery stores as well as our partnership,” said Bloom.