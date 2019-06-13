ALDI, developers remain vague as questions rise about future of Fairhope store

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In November, Capital Growth Real Estate confirmed with News 5 an ALDI grocery store was coming to Fairhope. The store was set to be located on the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Highway 181.

But since then, officials have not provided any update on the project. So News 5 asked.

Since we started pushing ALDI’s corporate offices, we’ve gotten vague answers, including “Unfortunately, we are unable to share any details about a potential ALDI store in Fairhope,” and “I’m afraid I have no additional information to share.” This, after we received confirmation the new location was coming as part of a rollout of ALDI stores across the Gulf Coast.

The uncertainty is leaving residents like Lela Duvall confused.

“Really would love to have it get going so we can start shopping at ALDI,” she said.

She says she has also reached out to ALDI’s corporate offices herself but has not heard back.

