ALDI coming to Spanish Fort, new info

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County residents have been clamoring for years to get the popular discount grocer ALDI in the area. Finally WKRG News 5 learned last week that the area will be getting 2 stores, and a regional distribution center. One store will be in Foley, the other in Spanish Fort.

WKRG.com’s mobile journalist Blake Brown has now confirmed the location of the store in Spanish Fort. It will be located at Spanish Fort Boulevard and Jimmy Faulkner drive. That’s

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories