Alabama’s new road rage law, from local officers’ perspective

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The issue of road rage in Alabama went all the way to Montgomery, and in a few months, you could get a ticket for driving too slowly in the left lane.

Officers will begin enforcing the so-dubbed Anti-Road-Rage Law on September 1. But for the first 60 days, law enforcement will only issue citations.

News 5 road along with a state trooper and spoke with a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy to discuss the enforcement and effectiveness of the measure.

They emphasize that clogging up the left lane isn’t only a nuisance to some, but can also be a safety hazard.

“Someone’s having a bad day, they’re trying to get somewhere. That lane’s blocked, somebody’s not driving like they’re supposed to be. It’s not a good day,” said Deputy Zachary Sellers.

State Trooper Byron “Joe” Piggot seconded that sentiment, putting it into the context of the upcoming beach season in Baldwin County.

“Well road rage is a big issue, and we’re seeing more and more of it on the highways. And we’ll probably see more of it as things heat up,” he said.

They also believe it will reduce traffic problems by raising awareness of the dangers of driving too slowly in the left lane.