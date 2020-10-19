Alabama voter registration deadline Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is the last day to register to vote for the November general election in Alabama. There’s an eagerness to vote this year with some huge nationwide and statewide races.

We saw that this weekend. For the first time ever, the absentee ballot manager’s office in Mobile County is allowing in-person absentee voting at the Probate Court building on Saturday. We saw a very long line for that this weekend. Before you can even do that, you must be sure you are registered to vote.

You can download a form from the Secretary of State’s Office website, fill it out then either mail it or turn it into your local board of registrars office yourself.

The rare in-person Saturday absentee voting opportunity continues this weekend in Mobile County from 9 to 1.

