Alabama voter registration deadline Monday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is the last day to register to vote for the November general election in Alabama.  There’s an eagerness to vote this year with some huge nationwide and statewide races.

We saw that this weekend.  For the first time ever, the absentee ballot manager’s office in Mobile County is allowing in-person absentee voting at the Probate Court building on Saturday.  We saw a very long line for that this weekend.  Before you can even do that, you must be sure you are registered to vote.

You can download a form from the Secretary of State’s Office website, fill it out then either mail it or turn it into your local board of registrars office yourself. 

The rare in-person Saturday absentee voting opportunity continues this weekend in Mobile County from 9 to 1.  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories