SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized.

According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the wall, which holds poles for the U.S. flag and the Alabama state flag, were destroyed in the process.

We are outraged and embarrassed by this disrespectful act of desecration to Alabama’s Veterans and their loved ones. The $6,000 of stolen property can and will be replaced, but this egregious act of stealing from a cemetery for those who served our great nation with dignity is simply unbelievable. Kent Davis, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call them at 251-937-0202.