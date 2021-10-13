Alabama Tree Climbing competition coming to Foley

A forest worker climbs an oak in the Forest of Berce in the Loire region, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. In a former royal forest in France, four 200-year-old oaks are being felled for wood to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedral’s fallen spire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Urban Forestry Association (AUFA) will host the Alabama Tree Climbing Competition starting Oct.16 in Foley.

AUFA council member and Tree Climbing competition organizer Josh Rutherford explains how the competition works.

“Climbers are judged by a set of rules that are written around safety, proficiency and creativity,” said Rutherford. “Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to attend.”

The Tree Climbing competition will start Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. and will continue a master’s challenger Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., according to a news release from Foley Sports Tourism.

The event is free of charge and will be held at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market (CAFFM).

The climbing event coincides with the AUFA Annual Conference that educates residents on pesticide safety and vegetation management, according to the release.